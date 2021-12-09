In a post-Brexit fishing dispute, the UK denies a Friday deadline.

The UK government announced on Thursday that it would not meet a Friday deadline set by the European Union last month to resolve a dispute with France over post-Brexit fishing rights.

“We’ve never given ourselves a deadline. I recognize that they (the EU) have established one, but it is not one to which we are working “The spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.

Downing Street confirmed Environment Secretary George Eustice would meet with EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday.

Sinkevicius granted Britain until December 10 to resolve the problem of licenses sought by French fisherman, who believe that post-Brexit regulations are too onerous.

According to a spokeswoman for Johnson, Eustice and Sinkevicius discussed the license concerns on Wednesday evening.

He did say, though, that he was “not aware of any communication from the French government, certainly not to the Prime Minister.”

“A technical procedure based on evidence rather than fixed dates is still proceeding,” the official continued, maintaining that the meetings so far have been “productive.”

As part of the agreement made on Christmas Eve last year, France is demanding extra fishing licenses from London and the Channel Island of Jersey.

European fishermen are allowed to continue fishing in British waters as long as they can prove that they previously fished there.

The French and British, on the other hand, are at odds about the type and scope of the proof required.