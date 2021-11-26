In a post-Brexit conflict, French fishermen are blocking ferries and the Channel Tunnel.

French fishermen disrupted cross-Channel traffic on Friday, halting ferries and freight travel through the Channel Tunnel in protest over Britain’s post-Brexit fishing rights.

AFP correspondents spotted a half-dozen fishing boats blocking entry to ferries in the northern port of Calais and the western port of Ouistreham in Normandy.

Later that afternoon, the fishermen used several dozen automobiles and vans to obstruct freight traffic from the French side entering the Tunnel. Long lines of vehicles could be seen forming in anticipation of the resumption of services.

The land and sea protests were scheduled to last several hours.

“We want our licenses back,” said an English-language banner displayed on the Marmouset II, one of the boats in Calais.

When fishing boats blocked a ferry from leaving port at Ouistreham, they fired flares, filling the air with smoke.

The measure was designed to “put pressure on the British government,” according to Olivier Lepretre, regional chief of the CNPMEM fishing union, who also warned future steps, including tariffs on products imported from the UK.

A similar demonstration took occurred in the western port of Saint-Malo, albeit it had little effect on ferries because the morning’s traffic had been canceled owing to inclement weather.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “disappointed” by warnings of protest activity, adding that it was “up to the French to ensure that there are no illegal actions and that trade is not disrupted.”

Due to post-Brexit trade disruption and a shortage of certified truck drivers, Britain has been experiencing serious supply issues, resulting in gasoline shortages and concerns about Christmas.

The United Kingdom is heavily reliant on French ports, notably for fresh food imports, and any prolonged blockade could result in enormous expenses.

The move by French fisherman comes while ties between the two countries are at an all-time low, just days after a dinghy carrying migrants sank in the English Channel, killing 27 people.

According to a deal struck between the UK and the EU late last year, European fishing vessels can continue to operate in UK waters if they apply for fresh licenses and show they have previously operated there.

However, more than 150 French vessels have had their applications to fish in UK waters and surrounding the Channel Nations, self-governing islands that rely on Britain for defense, refused, according to Paris.

Britain denies impeding French ships and claims that several have been turned away because of their nationality. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.