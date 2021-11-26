In a post-Brexit conflict, French fishermen are blocking Channel Ferries.

French fishermen launched a day of action on Friday to disrupt cross-Channel traffic in protest over Britain’s post-Brexit fishing rights, blocking boats wanting to enter Calais’ northern port.

According to an AFP correspondent, a half-dozen fishing boats have blocked entry to the port as part of a one-and-a-half-hour protest. Later, fisherman on land were anticipated to stymie freight vehicles attempting to reach the Channel Tunnel.

“We want our licenses back,” read an English-language banner affixed to the Marmouset II, one of the boats.

The measure was designed to “put pressure on the British government,” according to Olivier Lepretre, regional chief of the CNPMEM fishing union, who also warned future steps, including tariffs on products imported from the UK.

A similar action took place in the western port of Saint-Malo, albeit it did not disrupt ferries because the morning’s traffic had been postponed owing to inclement weather.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “disappointed” by warnings of protest activity, adding that it was “up to the French to ensure that there are no illegal actions and that trade is not disrupted.”

Due to post-Brexit trade disruption and a shortage of certified truck drivers, Britain has been experiencing serious supply issues, resulting in gasoline shortages and concerns about Christmas.

The United Kingdom is heavily reliant on French ports, notably for fresh food imports, and any prolonged blockade could result in enormous expenses.

The move by French fisherman comes while ties between the two countries are at an all-time low, just days after a dinghy carrying migrants sank in the English Channel, killing 27 people.

According to a deal struck between the UK and the EU late last year, European fishing vessels can continue to operate in UK waters if they apply for fresh licenses and show they have previously operated there.

However, Paris claims that hundreds of French vessels have had their applications to fish the UK’s wealthy seas turned down, a claim London strenuously disputes.

France also accuses Jersey officials of impeding its fisherman, despite the fact that Jersey is a self-governing Channel island that relies on Britain for defense.

In terms of overall bilateral commerce between France and the United Kingdom, the total volumes affected are negligible.

However, the subject is politically sensitive, and it has exacerbated post-Brexit tensions between Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, whose relationship was further strained by the migrant disaster in the English Channel on Wednesday.

France vowed to ban British tourists in late October. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.