In a ‘Planetary Defense’ test, NASA will deflect an asteroid.

Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck race to save the Earth from being destroyed by an asteroid in the 1998 Hollywood film “Armageddon.”

While the Earth is not in immediate danger, NASA aims to test “planetary defense” by crashing a spacecraft speeding at 15,000 mph (24,000 kph) into an asteroid next year.

The purpose of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is to see if this is an efficient approach to deflect an asteroid’s route if one ever threatens the Earth.

In a briefing for reporters on Thursday, NASA gave details on the DART project, which costs $330 million.

“Although there isn’t currently a known asteroid on a collision course with the Earth, we do know that there is a vast population of near-Earth asteroids out there,” said NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer Lindley Johnson.

“Finding them well before they become an impact threat is the key to planetary defense,” Johnson added. “We don’t want to find ourselves in a scenario where an asteroid is heading straight for Earth and we have to put this skill to the test.” The DART satellite will be launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 10:20 p.m. Pacific time on November 23.

If the launch occurs at or near that time, the asteroid will collide with Earth between September 26 and October 1 next year, at a distance of 6.8 million miles.

Dimorphos, which means “two forms” in Greek, is a 525-foot-diameter asteroid that circles a larger asteroid named Didymos, which means “twin” in Greek.

While neither asteroid poses a threat to Earth, Johnson believes they are good candidates for the test since they can be observed using ground-based telescopes.

Images will also be collected by an Italian Space Agency-contributed small camera-equipped satellite that will be released by the DART mission 10 days before impact.

Dimorphos completes an orbit around Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes, according to Nancy Chabot of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, which created the DART mission.

The DART probe, which will weigh 1,210 pounds when it collides with the asteroid, will not “destroy” it, according to Chabot.

“It’ll simply give it a little nudge,” she explained. “It’ll divert its course around the larger asteroid.” “That orbital period will only change by roughly 1%,” says the scientist. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.