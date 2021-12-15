In a phone call with Xi, Putin praises’model’ Russia-China relations.

In a phone discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin praised Russia’s “model” relations with China and confirmed his attendance at the Beijing Olympics, as both countries face rising criticism from the West.

The video conference took place just days after G7 foreign ministers reviewed Russia’s threats against Ukraine and China’s crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

The talks come after both Russia and China were conspicuously absent from US Vice President Joe Biden’s recent democracy summit.

“In February, we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing,” Putin said after announcing his attendance at the Games and referring to Xi as his “dear friend” in a television broadcast of the chat.

Xi was quoted by China’s national news agency Xinhua as stating, “China-Russia ties have withstood all kinds of rigorous tests and are showing new vigor and vitality.”

According to a Chinese foreign ministry statement, he also accused “international forces” of meddling in China and Russia in the name of democracy and human rights, and of “grossly trampling” on international law.

“To better effectively safeguard both sides’ security and interests,” the statement continued, “China and Russia must establish more collaborative initiatives.”

Because to China’s oppression of Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia are not sending political representatives to the Olympics.

The diplomatic boycott was condemned by both Beijing and Moscow, and Putin said on Wednesday that both presidents oppose “any attempt to politicize sport and the Olympic movement,” a complaint Russia has leveled at the West on numerous occasions.

Russia was banned from international events after a state-sponsored doping operation was discovered at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

If Russian athletes can prove their doping record is clean, they are allowed to compete as neutrals, without the Russian flag or anthem.

Russian authorities, including Putin, are prohibited from participating in international tournaments unless invited by the host country’s head of state. Putin has been invited by Xi.

China and Russia have sought to show a more united front in recent years as their relations with Western nations have deteriorated.

Putin told Xi on Wednesday that “a new paradigm of cooperation has emerged between our countries,” which includes a “desire to transform our common border into a belt of perpetual peace and good neighborliness.”

“These contacts, in my opinion, are a true paradigm for inter-state collaboration in the twenty-first century,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

