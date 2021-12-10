In a phone call to Zelensky, Biden expresses his “strong” support for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden backed Ukraine in its fight with Russia on Thursday, calling for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in eastern Europe and vowing US assistance if Moscow attacked.

In a phone discussion that lasted approximately an hour and a half, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement praising Biden for his “strong support.”

Biden also “reaffirmed the United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to the White House.

Biden also called the leaders of NATO countries Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, all of whom are located in eastern Europe and are concerned about Russian military threats to Ukraine.

According to the White House, they “addressed Russia’s destabilizing military buildup near Ukraine’s border and the need for a cohesive, ready, and robust NATO stance for the collective defense of members.”

On Tuesday, Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for two hours, telling him that if Russian soldiers massed near Ukraine launch a big attack, the US would retaliate with economic consequences “unlike none he’s ever seen.”

However, the White House highlighted that Biden was pressing for renewed diplomacy, especially the stalled peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, in his Thursday conversations.

“We’re definitely going to continue talking with our European allies, we’re going to continue talking with our Russian partners and finding a path forward within the next few of days,” a senior administration official told reporters.

Officials in the West and Ukraine fear that Russia, which took Ukraine’s whole Crimea peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist revolt in the east, is planning an even larger invasion.

Russia claims it has put troops on the border, estimated to number about 100,000, only to prevent the former Soviet republic from becoming a NATO base.

Despite Washington’s insistence that Russia should not have a veto over Kiev’s ambitions, Ukraine is nowhere close joining NATO.

Beyond the battlefields of eastern Ukraine, the conflict has morphed into a far bigger confrontation over the future of eastern Europe, where the Soviet Union ruled for decades but most countries now belong to Western institutions.

At the same time, neither the US nor any European power wants an all-out confrontation with Russia over Ukraine, and Biden appears to be pushing for a resumption of talks.

"We talked different methods for settling the problem," Zelensky said, adding that he and Biden "considered possible arrangements for resolving the conflict."