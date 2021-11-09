In a Palestinian city, Israel uses facial recognition surveillance.

According to an organization that works with former soldiers, Israel’s army has established a wide personal data collecting program utilizing facial recognition technology targeting Palestinians in portions of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli troops are collecting data on Palestinians in the flashpoint city of Hebron as part of the initiative. The Washington Post broke the story first, citing soldier testimony to the Breaking the Silence organization.

Breaking the Silence advocacy director Ori Givati told AFP that soldiers on patrol with specialized gadgets “snap images of every Palestinian they see, utterly randomly.”

According to Givati, who stated the conclusions were based on testimony from six soldiers who participated in the surveillance effort, the system known as “Blue Wolf” generates four possible results once the photo is taken.

A red result suggests that the person should be arrested, a yellow result indicates that the person should be detained while an army higher is contacted, and a green result indicates that the person is free to leave.

However, if no result is obtained, the Palestinian is not yet part of the Blue Wolf system. This motivates the soldier to gather further information.

When asked about the Blue Wolf reports, Israel’s army stated it “conducts routine security operations” in the West Bank as part of its “counter-terrorism” efforts.

“We obviously cannot comment on the operational capabilities of the IDF in this scenario,” a spokeswoman said, referring to the Israeli Defense Forces.

Hebron is the only Palestinian city with Jewish settlers, making it “the greatest place” to put Blue Wolf to the test. Nadav Weiman, deputy director of Breaking the Silence, told AFP.

He spoke in central Hebron, near the Ibrahimi mosque, a Muslim holy site, and the Cave of the Patriarchs, a Jewish holy site.

The settlers are protected by heavy military protection in a city, which increases contact between soldiers and Palestinian citizens, and Blue Wolf has incorporated the city’s huge network of security cameras, according to Weiman.

Soldiers have competed for awards based on who takes the most images, according to Givati.

“We’re talking about a new level of control here. Another layer of injustices we let to be perpetrated against the Palestinian people, “Givati remarked.

Since the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel has occupied the West Bank. Approximately 475,000 Jewish settlers presently reside in Palestinian territory, in settlements largely considered to be illegal under international law.