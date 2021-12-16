In a painkiller crackdown, the US is targeting Chinese companies.

The US imposed sanctions on Chinese painkiller manufacturers on Wednesday, vowing to do more to combat the addiction pandemic that claimed the lives of a record 100,000 Americans last year.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order that makes it simpler for the US to target international drug traffickers, as people battling with addiction are increasingly resorting to cheaper drugs purchased online from abroad.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a statement that the sanctions “will help disrupt the global supply chain and financial networks that enable synthetic opioids and precursor chemicals to enter the United States.”

The Treasury Department levied sanctions on four Chinese chemical businesses and one individual, Chuen Fat Yip, whom it described as “one of the greatest, if not the largest, producer of anabolic steroids in the world” under the new executive order.

The State Department has also offered a reward of up to $5 million for the arrest of the 68-year-old man, who is said to be based in Wuhan.

His company was accused of creating $280 million in anabolic steroids over five years and delivering ingredients for the painkiller fentanyl through small shipments delivered throughout the world in federal accusations filed in 2018.

According to prosecutors in Dallas, US officials seized the equivalent of $2.3 million in bitcoin traced back to Chuen last month.

Sanctions were also levied by the Treasury Department on two Mexican drug cartels and one in Brazil.

The sanctions will freeze any assets the groups or Chuen may have in the United States and make transactions out of the country illegal.

Overdoses of opioids claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans in the year leading up to April, an epidemic blamed at first on how avidly pharma corporations marketed their use and how easily they became available to people in need.

Painkiller addiction has risen in recent years as a result of a proliferation of phony medications that can be purchased online, often smuggled in from elsewhere.

While Mexican drug traffickers were progressively making pills that were smuggled into the US, the primary source of fentanyl material — some of which was shipped to Mexico — originated in China, according to a US Drug Enforcement Agency analysis from 2020.

According to the report, India, which is known for its massive pharmaceutical industry, has swiftly become a supplier of illegal medications.

“I think it’s fairly simple that a lot of the precursors to synthetic opioids come from China,” a Biden administration official said of Wednesday’s meeting. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.