In a number of locations across Spain, wildfires have been lit with “clear intent.”

Wildfires blazing in northwestern Spain were started with “obvious aim” in “simultaneous sites” on both sides of a river, according to José González, the region’s agricultural minister. According to the Associated Press, the fire is considered to be the result of arson and has destroyed roughly 2,500 acres of woodland in the region in two days.

According to González, there was no way for the fire to start naturally when it started late Sunday, after sundown local time.

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, González stated, “They knew they were going to create a lot of harm.”

The minister went on to say that the area’s high temperatures and humidity, as well as strong winds, made putting out the fire “extremely difficult.” During a news conference, Manuel Rodriguez, Spain’s regional environment chief, echoed González’s claims about the fire’s purpose, according to Reuters. He claimed that the blaze was started “obviously on purpose.”

“Investigators have found a number of locations that erupted at the same time… “Whoever did this knew it was going to create a lot of harm,” he said.

“It’s impossible to explain…

“Putting oneself in the mind of someone who would want to do this is difficult,” Rodriguez remarked.

The blaze, which started near the small hamlet of Ribas de Sil, obstructed highways and railroad lines while pouring smoke into the sky. According to Reuters, officials issued fire alarms for residents of the village of Rairos, who may come face to face with the blaze. According to the officials, no homes are now under danger.

Despite its best efforts, the region has yet to take control of the flames.

“We have a perimeter around the fire,” Rodriguez added, “but it is not stable or under control.”

Two major fires in a steep mountainous area of Galicia remained out of control Tuesday, according to the region’s officials. The flames have come dangerously near to inhabited areas, forcing road closures.

On Monday, a brigade of 63 soldiers from the Spanish military’s emergency unit was ordered to assist with the firefighting efforts, which were being carried out by ground firefighters and four helicopters. This is a condensed version of the information.