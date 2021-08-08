In a northern blitz, the Taliban seize the provincial capital of Kunduz.

As violent combat raged in the heart of a second northern metropolis, the Taliban claimed they had conquered the crucial Afghan city of Kunduz, a claim supported by an AFP correspondent in the area.

Kunduz is the third provincial capital to fall in the last three days, but it is the Taliban’s biggest important success since the rebels launched an attack in May as Western soldiers began to depart.

The Taliban announced in a statement that “the mujaheedin, with the blessing of God, conquered the capital of Kunduz province today after some intense fighting.”

“Kunduz has fallen…,” an AFP correspondent in the area stated. All of the city’s important installations have been taken by the Taliban.”

Another local resident characterized the situation as “complete mayhem.”

“The Taliban have made it to the city’s main square. “They’re being bombed by planes,” said Abdul Aziz, a local who was reached by phone.

The government’s thin hold on the north seemed to be eroding by the hour, with the Taliban seizing possession of Sar-e-Pul, the northern provincial capital.

Insurgents were in the city center, according to a city lawmaker, and “street-to-street battle is happening.”

Kunduz is by far the most important of the three provincial capitals that have fallen since Friday.

It has long been a target for the Taliban, who temporarily took control of the city in 2015 and again in 2016, but were never able to maintain control for long.

Government soldiers are fighting to reclaim vital installations, according to the Ministry of Defense.

“A clearing operation has been initiated by the commando forces. The terrorist Taliban have been cleared from some regions, including the national radio and television buildings, according to a statement.

The government’s long-term survival may hinge on Kabul’s ability to control the north.

Northern Afghanistan has long been seen as an anti-Taliban stronghold, having witnessed some of the most tenacious resistance to militant control during the 1990s.

Several militias continue to operate in the area, which also serves as a good recruiting ground for the country’s military services.

The Taliban took their first provincial capital, Zaranj, in southwestern Nimroz, on Friday, and followed it up the next day with the capture of Sheberghan in Jawzjan.

In the west, fighting was reported on the outskirts of Herat, and in the south, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar.

The Taliban’s rapid advances have taken government soldiers off guard, but late Saturday, US airplanes targeted Taliban positions in Sheberghan, providing some relief.

“Several air strikes have been carried out by US forces. Brief News from Washington Newsday.