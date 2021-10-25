In a non-competitive vote, Uzbekistan’s leader is expected to win easily.

After launching a reform campaign that left the Central Asian country’s authoritarian fundamentals intact, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was poised Monday for a landslide victory over token competitors.

After the death of his mentor, dictator Islam Karimov, who controlled Uzbekistan for 27 years, the former prime minister rose to power in 2016.

Mirziyoyev is credited with starting a “New Uzbekistan” initiative, which ended a decades-old forced labor system with origins in the former Soviet Union and introduced limited media freedoms.

However, like Karimov, the new leader has avoided political reforms that would allow for any challenge to his power.

On Monday afternoon, the official election results were scheduled to be released.

In Sunday’s votes, he faced four regime-aligned opponents drawn from the rubber-stamp parliament in an apparent bid to win a second five-year term.

According to Alisher Samigzhanov, a political analyst in Uzbekistan, the vote was merely a show.

“The word ‘opponent’ is ambiguous in this context. “None of the (other four) candidates believes they have a chance to be president,” he told AFP.

Academic Khidirnazar Allakulov, a would-be independent opponent, failed to register a political organization that might nominate him at the first hurdle.

Officials “harassed (Allakulov’s) party followers and interfered in their efforts to collect signatures for registration,” according to Human Rights Watch.

Mirziyoyev has presided over an unparalleled increase in international tourism in his country, which borders Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and counts China and Russia among its allies.

However, as his first term draws to a close, the 64-year-old president is fighting perceptions that his administration is reverting to the practices of his long-serving predecessor.

At a summer celebration commemorating 30 years of post-Soviet freedom, Mirziyoyev refrained from criticizing Karimov, instead praising “the enormous job done by our first president.”

According to rights groups, there has been a crackdown on dissent in the previous two years, particularly on digital freedoms that exploded after 2016.

The impacts of the coronavirus outbreak have also hampered his initial economic gains, with unemployment rampant and living costs skyrocketing.

Most voters prioritize economic factors over human rights concerns.

Alexander Rakhmonov, a 28-year-old energy sector worker who supports Mirziyoyev, said he wanted the government to do more to enhance the country’s rural areas, where electricity shortages sparked rare protests last year.

“People in the capital have access to water, gas, and electricity. Unfortunately, this is lacking in the provinces,” Rakhmonov told AFP.

"There are many impoverished and homeless people." We must locate.