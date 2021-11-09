In a Niger preschool fire, at least 25 children were killed and 14 more were injured.

Officials say at least 25 children were killed in a preschool fire in south-central Niger on Monday. The children ranged in age from five to six years old.

The Ministry of National Education announced in a statement that 14 more people were hurt, with five of them in critical condition.

According to the government, a preschool fire in Maradi on Monday destroyed three thatched-roof classrooms.

“At this time, we are unable to state the cause of the fire,” Maman Hdi, regional director of education, stated.

In Maradi, classes have been halted and three days of mourning have been established, he said.

When the main brick structures in Niger are unable to house all kids, additional classrooms are frequently erected out of wood and straw, according to BBC News.

“It is preferable to attend courses under trees than in straw huts, which have turned into flammable tombs for students,” Issoufou Arzika, the teachers union’s secretary general, told Agence France-Presse on Monday.

This is the second significant school fire in Niger this year. The first occurred in April and resulted in the deaths of around 20 children, as well as the destruction of eight straw classrooms and 30 permanent classrooms.

Following the two accidents, the council of ministers declared on Monday that preschool lessons must no longer be held in straw-roof huts.