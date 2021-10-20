In a new report, China’s draconian system of oppression against Xinjiang’s Uyghurs is revealed.

New investigation into China’s ongoing “war against Uyghurs” has revealed the huge political mechanism underlying seven years of suspected mistreatment of the indigenous people of Xinjiang, where Beijing has established a model of “grassroots government” that might be exported throughout the country.

As the world approaches the 100-day countdown to the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) released its new International Cyber Policy Centre (ICPC) report on Tuesday. Major governments, including the United States, have yet to announce a coordinated response to what they consider to be China’s human rights abuses.

The 60-page, thoroughly sourced report was created by ASPI researchers Vicky Xu, James Leibold, and Daria Impiombato for a project that entailed an examination of thousands of pages of leaked police information, according to the authors’ summary. China’s Foreign Ministry accused the think tank of “fabricating” reports just hours after it was published, although it made no mention of the research’s substance.

The report reveals how anti-government protests in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, in 2009 prompted China’s leadership, led by Xi Jinping, to launch a Mao Zedong-style campaign against what Beijing saw as extremism and separatism.

According to the report, an apparently irreversible multilayered bureaucracy that looks intrinsic to China’s Marxist-Leninist one-party state made feasible the system that birthed a regionwide counterterrorism campaign in 2014 and a mass reeducation campaign in 2017.

Nearly 2 million Uyghurs have been detained or subjected to the government’s deradicalization efforts, according to the report, but millions more continue to live under “community-based control mechanisms” that seek to mobilize the masses “to help stamp out dissent and instability and to increase the party’s domination in the lowest reaches of society,” according to ASPI.

Its most recent analysis uncovered 170 administrative bodies involved in the governance of Xinjiang during the past seven years, as well as “the hands behind the atrocities,” as the authors put it—otherwise attributed to Xi or the Chinese Communist Party in general.

The academics identify Zhu Hailun as the architect of Beijing’s organized campaign of persecution against Uyghurs and other minority ethnic groups in northwestern China, revealing the “how and by whom.” This is a condensed version of the information.