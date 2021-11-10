In a new record incident, doctors removed 222 fibroids from a 34-year-old woman’s uterus.

In an unprecedented event, surgeons at an Indian hospital removed 222 fibroids from a 34-year-old woman’s uterus.

The operation took conducted at Sakra World Hospital in Karnataka’s southern state. Ritika Acharya, a journalist and former TV anchor, was brought to the hospital in September after experiencing a slew of health difficulties, including her tummy swelling to the size of a seven- or eight-month pregnant woman, according to The Times of India.

Acharya was also anemic, with exhaustion and breathing issues that had plagued him for nearly two years.

According to local media reports, Acharya claimed during a press conference Tuesday that “everyone all around me were wondering whether I was pregnant, and that truly damaged how I felt about myself.”

The nearly five-hour procedure was successful when physicians removed the benign growths from Acharya’s uterus, which weighed roughly 5.5 pounds. According to the hospital, this was a world record procedure for the number of fibroids removed. The previous Guinness World Record for a total of 186 removed from a woman in Egypt in 2016 was for a total of 186 removed from a woman in Egypt in 2016.

Dr Shanthala Thuppanna, a prominent doctor and director of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Sakra, led the operation.

“Usually’s a pretty frequent problem affecting many women, and it doesn’t require surgery,” she told the media, according to The New Indian Express. “But in this case, we detected a cauliflower-like growth on the walls of her uterus and had to remove it.”

Uterine fibroids are a frequent problem among women of reproductive age, according to Thuppanna, and are often non-cancerous growths on the uterus’s walls.

“The fibroids were close to vital tissues in the abdomen, which hampered the procedure because they looked like grape bunches.” “Without any difficulties, we were able to remove all of the fibroids in her uterus that showed squeezed in the MRI scan,” she explained.

Complications in this scenario could include anemia, clotting, exhaustion, strain on the organs due to the size of the growths, and a protruding stomach if left untreated.

“Because of the pandemic worry, I was scared to go to the hospital,” Acharya reportedly stated. “I couldn’t do any bending exercises, despite leading a fairly active lifestyle.” It took me two years to make an appointment with a doctor.” “I’m still suffering from the mental strain of having fibroids in my body, but I’m in terrific shape otherwise.” I’m not sure if I’ve set a Guinness World Record, but I doubt it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.