In a new phone call, Biden and Putin discuss Ukraine tensions.

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Thursday about rising Russia-West tensions over Ukraine, with the goal of paving the way for a diplomatic solution in official talks next month.

A White House official claimed the call, which took place at the request of the Kremlin leader, lasted 50 minutes and took place from Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden was spending the New Year’s holiday at home.

Putin and Biden spoke for the second time in just over three weeks, indicating serious diplomacy to end a rapidly increasing impasse on the outskirts of Eastern Europe.

Both parties stated that they were prepared to listen before to the call. There were scant signs of substantial concessions on the horizon after Thursday’s meeting, which set the stage for arduous, lower-level, face-to-face negotiations in Geneva in January.

Russia is accused by the United States and its European allies of threatening a fresh invasion of Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union. Around 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along the country’s border, where Putin seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in the east the same year.

The ominous force presence is described by Moscow as a deterrent against an advancing West, particularly NATO, despite Ukraine’s refusal to join the military alliance.

The Russians published a broad series of demands earlier this month, including guarantees that NATO will not expand further and a prohibition on new US military posts in former Soviet Union areas.

The US rejects what it terms the Kremlin’s attempt to dictate the fate of independent countries, and warns that if Russian forces enter Ukraine, they will face crippling economic penalties backed by both Washington and EU capitals.

Previous Western sanctions implemented in response to Moscow’s invasion of Crimea had little effect.

In his Wilmington home, Biden was seen wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a large wooden desk lined with family mementos in an official White House portrait. Behind him, a framed US flag hung on the wall.

According to a senior administration official, he went into the call prepared to provide Putin a “diplomatic avenue” out of the issue.

“But we are also prepared to retaliate if Russia moves on with a new invasion of Ukraine,” Biden planned to tell Putin, according to the official, adding that Washington is “gravely concerned” about the military build-up and wants Russian forces to return “to their regular training areas.”

Hours before, in a holiday letter to Biden. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.