In a new call, Biden and Putin will discuss the Ukraine crisis.

President Joe Biden of the United States and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday in a new effort to ease tensions over Moscow’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border.

It will be the second phone chat between the two leaders in less than a month, with Biden warning Putin of “grave repercussions” if Russian forces entered in early December.

Biden, who is spending the holidays at his home in Delaware, will emphasize that Washington is seeking a “diplomatic avenue” out of the problem, according to a senior administration official.

“But we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a new invasion of Ukraine,” Biden would tell Putin, according to the person, adding that Washington is “gravely concerned” about the military build-up and wants Russian forces to return “to their traditional training zones.”

The call will begin at 3:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) in Washington, according to the White House. The call will take place Thursday evening Russian time, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to Western authorities, Russia has committed tens of thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border, fearing a repeat of 2014, when Moscow seized the Crimean peninsula and a pro-Russian insurgency erupted in eastern Ukraine, killing over 13,000 people.

Senior US and Russian officials intend to meet in Geneva on January 10 in an effort to ease tensions.

The conference comes after Russia made proposals to the US, including a refusal to expand NATO eastward and the establishment of bases in former Soviet states.

The US has labeled some of Russia’s stances as non-starters, but has stated that it is willing to engage and will raise its own concerns.

When Putin and Biden met in Geneva in June, they agreed to start a discussion. Officials in the United States hoped for more predictability in the difficult relationship with Russia at the time, but those aspirations have been crushed by the current troop movements.

There are no plans for another in-person summit, according to the administration official.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has promised that Moscow will defend its interests in Geneva by taking a “strong line.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, ahead of the US-Russia negotiations.

Afterward, Zelensky wrote, “I was guaranteed of full US backing for Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression.”

Blinken also spoke with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany separately.