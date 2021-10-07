In a nerve-wracking clip, a two-year-old handles a massive snake with his bare hands.

Anyone who views footage of children doing just about anything automatically reacts with “oos” and “ahs,” and a recent video posted by a famous “Outback Wrangler” in Australia is no exception.

According to his website, Matt Wright, the hero of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler, has worked as a horse wrangler, an Australian Army soldier, and a crocodile egg collector. Wright searches down and relocates a range of dangerous creatures, such as crocodiles and wild buffalo, on the episode.

Wright’s 2-year-old son Banjo is seen holding a snake that would make many people uncomfortable in a video shared to his Instagram account. Banjo pulls the big snake, which is more than twice the size of the young child, by its tail while it wraps the top section of its body around a pillar.

