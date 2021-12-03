In a Migrant Mass in Cyprus, Pope Francis condemns “prejudice.”

On Friday, Pope Francis spoke out against “closed-mindedness and bigotry” during an ecumenical prayer session for migrants and refugees in a church on the divided island of Cyprus.

Francis was supposed to return 50 refugees to Italy, a gesture that prompted dozens more to throng to the Church of the Holy Cross, some in the hopes of starting new lives there as well.

Catholics from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia packed the pews of the Nicosia church, which sits close to the UN-monitored buffer zone that separates the city from the Mediterranean island, which has become a popular destination for refugees fleeing violence and poverty.

The 84-year-old pontiff stated, “Your presence, migrant brothers and sisters, is very significant for this celebration.”

“The hope of a humanity free of walls of division, free of hatred, where there are no longer strangers, but simply fellow citizens — fellow citizens who are unique, yet proud of that diversity and individuality, which is God’s gift,” he commended.

Francis’ tour has focused on the plight of refugees and the concept of fraternity. He will continue to Greece on Saturday, stopping in Lesbos, a major migration hub.

Francis is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus following Benedict XVI in 2010. He is on his 35th worldwide tour since becoming Pope in 2013.

He honored migrants who recounted their stories of trips from Iraq, Sri Lanka, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cameroon in the cathedral, including one who declared himself “wounded by hate.”

One South Asian described a perilous journey: “Violence, explosives, knives, starvation, and suffering have all forced me to flee. I’ve been dragged along dusty highways, crammed onto trucks, stuffed into vehicle trunks, and dumped into leaking boats — duped, exploited, neglected, and denied.

“I was compelled to embark on my quest.”

According to the Pope: “Your personal testimony serve as a mirror for us, for our Christian communities.

“We should be terrified of closed-mindedness and bigotry, not of our differences,” says the author, “which can prevent us from actually encountering one another and journeying together.”

Nigerian migrant Kingdom Miracle Jonathan, 25, was waiting outside the church.

"I'd like the pope to say a prayer for me and tell him how much I need his assistance," he stated. "I've been in excruciating pain here… I don't have a place to live, no employment, and I'm trying to feed myself here in Cyprus, therefore I'm in desperate need of assistance."