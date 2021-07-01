In a message to Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un blasts “hostile forces” attempting to hold China back.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in a message of unification with China, denounced “hostile forces” attempting to stifle Chinese progress.

Kim addressed a greeting to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, reaffirming North Korea’s “solid unity” with China’s ruling party.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim stated that “the Workers’ Party of Korea would boost [North Korean]-China friendship to a new strategic position as demanded by the times and as desired by the peoples of the two countries” (KCNA).

According to KCNA, Kim also took a shot at the US, saying that “hostile forces’ cruel slander and all-round pressure upon the Chinese Communist Party are nothing more than a last-ditch attempt, and they can never block the steady advance of the Chinese people.”

Kim’s warning came a day after state media reported that he informed a high-level Politburo meeting that a “critical” breach in the anti-virus campaign had resulted in a “grave calamity.” He didn’t go into detail, but it’s been speculated that Kim was trying to elicit foreign help, including vaccine shipments.

Despite its dubious claim to be coronavirus-free, North Korea maintains some of the world’s harshest anti-virus measures, including 12 years of border closures. Such drastic measures have wreaked havoc on the Korea’s already ailing economy, and Kim has already said that his country is in the “worst-ever” scenario. It’s uncertain when North Korea would reopen its border with China, and there have been no reports of vaccines being delivered so yet.

More than 90% of North Korea’s trade passes via China, which has long been suspected of hesitating to fully implement United Nations sanctions imposed on the country because of its nuclear weapons program. China is concerned about a collapse and disorder in North Korea, according to experts, because it does not want refugees flowing over the long border and a united Korea on its doorstep.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, suggested that help to North Korea could be sent on Wednesday.

"China and the DPRK have a long history of assisting one other when they face difficulties," Wang said, using the initials to refer to the North.