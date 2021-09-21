In a meeting with Morrison, Biden praises the Australia Alliance.

In his first meeting with Prime Minister Scott Morrison since they unveiled a nuclear submarine project that sparked a diplomatic spat with France, President Joe Biden praised the burgeoning US-Australian cooperation.

On the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Biden told Morrison, “The United States has no closer and more trustworthy ally.”

Biden stated that their countries were committed to a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” which is euphemism for the US-led effort to restrict China’s emerging strength.

He said that they would meet again on Friday in the White House for the first in-person meeting of leaders from the Quad group — Australia, India, Japan, and the United States – who are all committed to maintaining Indo-Pacific stability.

“I believe we’re all looking forward to it because it’s a historic meeting,” Biden added.

The US president, who yesterday told the United Nations that after concluding the failed 20-year war in Afghanistan, Washington is focusing on alliance building and diplomacy, said the geopolitical environment demands close monitoring.

He stated, “The United States and Australia are working in lockstep.” “Democracy and establishing the rules of the road for the twenty-first century – I mean it when I say we are at a crossroads. Everything is changing.”

Morrison emphasized his country’s “more than 100-year friendship, in which we have stood together through the most difficult and prosperous periods.”

However, he stressed that this was not an exclusive relationship and that “so many others” share US-Australian ideals.

The two leaders made no mention of France’s ongoing rage over losing a contract to supply conventional submarines to Australia as a result of Morrison’s government’s decision to collaborate with the US on the development of a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

The US-Australia agreement also includes the UK in a new security alliance known as AUKUS. To express its displeasure, France summoned its ambassadors from the United States and Australia.