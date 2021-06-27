In a matter of hours, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily sells out all 1 million copies of its final edition.

The last edition of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, which was released on Thursday, sold out of all one million copies within hours of being on sale. According to the Associated Press, the paper was Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy journal, and its demise severely restricts the metropolis’ autonomy from mainland China.

The Apple Daily had become a vocal opponent of Chinese and Hong Kong government initiatives to curtail some freedoms in Hong Kong. According to the Associated Press, people began queuing early Thursday morning to purchase the final edition, and all copies were sold out by 8:30 a.m.

The journal had to close its doors after authorities seized $2.3 million in assets, arrested five top editors and executives, and searched the Apple Daily office last week on suspicion of being a national security threat.

“Does the fact that this is our last day and last publication represent the truth that Hong Kong’s press freedom and freedom of speech are eroding?” The Associated Press was contacted by Apple Daily graphic designer Dickson Ng. “How did it have to come to this?”

For its most recent edition, the paper produced 1 million copies, up from the customary 80,000. With the headline “Hong Kongers bid a sorrowful farewell in the rain, ‘We support Apple Daily,’” an image of an employee in the office waving at fans around the building was plastered over the main page.

While there are now pro-democracy media outlets online, it was the city’s only print publication of its kind.

The pressure on the newspaper is part of a bigger attack on Hong Kong’s civil freedoms, which has intensified in the aftermath of massive antigovernment protests in 2019. They responded by enacting a broad national security statute, which was utilized in the detention of the newspaper staff, as well as overhauling Hong Kong’s election regulations to keep opposing voices out of the legislature.

The result is that dissenting voices have been almost completely silenced in the city long known as an oasis of freedoms on mainland China’s doorstep. The increasing restrictions have come despite China’s promise to protect Hong Kong’s civil liberties for 50 years after the city’s 1997 handover from Britain.

