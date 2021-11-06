In a major mafia trial in Italy, mobsters are sentenced to decades in prison.

In a first, key test of the largest mafia trial in more than three decades, Italy scored an early punch against the country’s formidable ‘Ndrangheta organized crime gang, convicted 70 mobsters and others on Saturday.

In the huge courthouse in the Calabrian city of Lamezia Terme, Judge Claudio Paris read out judgments and penalties against 91 offenders.

While 355 people have still to be sentenced in trials that are scheduled to last two years or longer, those who were sentenced on Saturday chose a quick trial.

If they were convicted, that procedure, which took place behind closed doors, allowed them to have a third of their sentence reduced.

Hundreds of suspects linked to the ‘Ndrangheta, the country’s richest and most powerful mafia gang, have been on trial in a specially equipped courtroom since January.

Nicola Gratteri, a renowned anti-mafia prosecutor whose efforts to destroy the ‘Ndrangheta have kept him under police escort for more than 30 years, said the sentencing went “extremely well.”

“There were 70 believed innocent individuals convicted out of 91 accused,” Gratteri told Italian news agency AdnKronos, adding that those acquitted were marginal actors.

Prosecutors sought the maximum 20-year term for some of the group’s most violent members. Domenico Macri, a member of the organization’s military wing; Pasquale Gallone, the right-hand man of suspected mafia boss Luigi Mancuso, whose prosecution is still pending; and Gregorio Niglia, whose responsibilities included weapon procurement and extortion.

About a third of the group was sentenced to a decade or more in prison, while 21 people were acquitted, seven at the request of prosecutors, according to Gratteri.

In terms of influence and riches, the ‘Ndrangheta has eclipsed Sicily’s Cosa Nostra, which is based in the poorest part of Italy, Calabria, in the toe of the peninsula’s boot. The cartel is in charge of the majority of cocaine entering Europe.

The prosecution’s biggest fish, Mancuso “The Uncle,” 67, considered the boss of the ‘Ndrangheta family who ruled the Vibo Valentia province of Calabria, and ex-senator and lawyer Giancarlo Pittelli, 68, suspected of being Mancuso’s white-collar fixer, have chosen the longer trial.

In the fast-track trial, eight defendants faced a maximum sentence of 20 years; six of them received the maximum term. Gallone, 62, was one of them, having helped plan his employer Mancuso’s three years on the run, which began in 2014. Mancuso had just lately been released from a 19-year prison sentence.

Within the 'Ndrangheta, there are around 150 families vying for power.