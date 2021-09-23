In a major Asia alliance, Joe Biden brings China’s adversaries to the White House.

According to a story out of Tokyo, President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan in a forum on Friday that will use harsh words to denounce China’s territorial expansionism into its surrounding waters.

A draft statement set for the upcoming Quadrilateral Security Dialogue—or Quad—summit at the White House, according to Japan’s Kyodo News, will warn against attempts to disrupt the status quo in the East and South China seas.

The Quad forum this week will feature Biden’s first-ever face-to-face encounter with Prime Ministers Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi, and Yoshihide Suga. In March, the group had a virtual conference, signaling an increase in the relevance of the Indo-Pacific cooperation.

The Quad, which China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi once prophesied would vanish like “sea foam,” is now one of the most visible regional structures attempting to counter Beijing’s political clout.

According to Kyodo, after Friday’s meeting, a statement would be issued that “uses harder language than before regarding the situation in the waters where China is pushing up its territorial claims.”

According to the newspaper, Quad members will “oppose challenges to the maritime rules-based order.”

This year, Tokyo has challenged a record number of China Coast Guard incursions into the territorial sea or contiguous zone surrounding Japan’s Senkaku Islands, with gray-zone activity exceeding extraordinary levels seen in 2020. China claims the uninhabited island chain, known in Beijing as the Diaoyu Islands, as its own.

The Quad has discussed a variety of issues, including the deteriorating security situation across the Taiwan Strait, both collectively and in individual “2+2” meetings. The use of military force by China against the democratic island of Taiwan could be mentioned.

The leaders’ meeting on Friday is expected to be primarily focused on China, but it may not be simply on its alleged military adventurism. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Biden, Modi, Morrison, and Suga pledged to secure clean 5G networks and contribute to world health. They declared in March that by the end of 2022, they hope to have distributed 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines over the world.

The Quad was established in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, but it was disbanded due to leadership changes, particularly in Japan and Australia.

In 2017, it was resurrected as the “Quad 2.0.” This is a condensed version of the information.