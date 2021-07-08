In a late-night gamer crackdown, a Chinese tech firm is experimenting with facial recognition.

Tencent, a Chinese computer giant, has begun employing facial recognition to prevent youngsters from gaming late into the night, in violation of the country’s gaming curfew.

The function is dubbed “Midnight Patrol” by the Shenzhen-based company, which also distributes Fortnite and League of Legends in China. The system will automatically filter accounts to guarantee that children under the age of 18 are not secretly using their parents’ or other adults’ phones.

According to Shanghai’s Sixth Tone, the software would employ facial recognition data from the country’s public security system. The new guideline is another step toward ensuring that youngsters are not allowed to play video games between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. under recent national laws.

Tencent announced on Tuesday that the functionality would be tested on 60 of its mobile games, including the massively popular Honor of Kings and Game for Peace, which are based on League of Legends and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, respectively.

According to the statement, “we will begin undertaking face screening for adult accounts registered under genuine names that have played for a particular length of time at night.” As part of Tencent’s addiction-prevention gaming health system, those who refuse or fail facial verification will be considered minors and will be thrown off.

New laws imposed by China’s General Administration of Press and Publication in 2019 demanded a gaming curfew for children.

The legislation aims to reduce the amount of time pupils spend playing online games, which have been linked to anything from anti-social behavior to nearsightedness to serious addiction.

There have also been reports of minors spending exorbitant sums of money on in-app purchases using their parents’ bank cards.

Monthly limits on microtransactions for children’s accounts, as well as true identity account registration, were among the new guidelines. Games with sexual or violent elements were prohibited as well.

According to Tencent, a daily average of 5.8 million users signed in using facial verification on a daily basis in June 2021, with 28,000 accounts utilizing facial recognition for online payments.

The change of preferences would also require facial scanning to prevent children from changing parental settings on their parents’ phones, according to the statement.

