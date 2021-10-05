In a last-ditch effort to stay afloat, Evergrande has sold its property management division.

According to Reuters, China’s Evergrande Group is considering its largest asset sale yet in order to avoid bankruptcy, as it looks to sell a majority share in its property management business for an estimated $5 billion.

According to Brand Finance, the Chinese business that was previously touted as the world’s most valuable real estate brand proceeded to unload assets in an attempt to avoid defaulting on its $305 billion debt.

The company requested that trade of its shares in Hong Kong be halted on Monday because it planned to announce a large deal. Evergrande Property Services Group, the company’s asset management arm, has also requested a trade halt.

Later, the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Global Times stated that Hopson Development, one of China’s five largest real estate businesses, was planning to buy a 51 percent share in Evergrande’s Property Services Group. According to Reuters, Hopson requested that trading of its shares be halted as well, citing a “major acquisition of a Hong Kong-listed firm” as the cause.

According to reports, Evergrande is still having financial difficulties. According to Ezien Hoo, an analyst with the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), the dumping of this asset, which came after the sale of its share in a Chinese bank, Evergrande is still looking for methods to stay afloat.

According to Reuters, “selling an asset shows they are still trying to raise funds to pay the bills.” “In the big scheme of things, it appears that the property management unit is the easiest to get rid of.”

According to its website, Evergrande’s property management division represented about 3,000 properties and employed roughly 6,000 people. According to Reuters, the company’s financial statements for the first half of 2021 showed that it was profitable.

While selling the company may solve the company’s cash flow problems in the short term, Evergrande continues to face overall financial problems as its stock price drops and it is unable to complete unfinished building projects.

According to Gary Ng, senior Asia Pacific economist at Natixis, “it is undoubtedly a positive step toward fixing Evergrande’s liquidity crisis, and we expect more to come.” “Having said that, unloading some assets may not be adequate in all cases, the. This is a condensed version of the information.