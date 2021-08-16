In a landslide, Zambia’s challenger wins the presidency.

Hakainde Hichilema, a Zambian businessman and experienced opposition leader, won a resounding victory in the country’s presidential elections on Monday.

According to virtually final figures, Hichilema received 2,810,757 votes versus 1,814,201 for President Edgar Lungu after a campaign dominated by the country’s economic troubles and punctuated by intermittent violence.

Lungu admitted defeat, congratulating “my brother… Hichilema on becoming the seventh republican president.”

“I want to thank you Zambian people for giving me a fantastic opportunity to be your president,” he said in a nationally televised address. I will always be grateful for the trust you have placed in me.”

In the early hours of Monday, the electoral commission declared Hichilema president-elect, effectively ending Lungu’s nearly six-year reign.

Hichilema called for peace on Sunday as his triumph became evident.

He tweeted, “Let us be the change we voted for and embrace the spirit of Ubuntu (humanity) to love and live together in harmony.”

It was the 59-year-sixth old’s attempt at the presidency, and his third against Lungu, 64.

After losing to Lungu by a razor-thin 100,000-vote margin in 2016, Hichilema triumphed by nearly a million votes on Thursday.

Thousands of Hichilema followers descended on Lusaka’s streets, singing and dancing, shouting, and waving party flags.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Hichilema’s home in a leafy area of the capital till morning to continue the celebrations.

“I’m ecstatic; he’s finally done it!” “We’re celebrating Bally’s triumph tonight,” said Rosemary Malunga, 21, referring to Hichilema by his slang nickname, “Father.”

Hundreds of people also did a victory lap to the presidential residence’s entrance, which was guarded by soldiers and police.

Lungu said the vote was not free nor fair while ballots were being counted on Saturday, but his claims had little traction.

International election monitors praised the polls’ transparent and peaceful organization, which produced a turnout of roughly 70.9 percent – a significant increase from the 57.7% recorded in 2016.

During campaigning, however, they criticized limits on freedom of assembly and movement.

Security personnel prevented Hichilema from campaigning in various locations, including the strategically important Copperbelt Province, citing violations of coronavirus measures and the public order legislation.

Following pre-election disturbances, Lungu deployed the military and strengthened the army presence in three regions after two people were killed on voting day.

In the capital, Lusaka, social media access was limited just as Hichilema voted, but it was restored on Saturday after a court ruling.