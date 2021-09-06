In a lackluster Moroccan election, the Islamists’ hold on power is at risk.

Moroccans vote in legislative and local elections on Wednesday, which will determine the destiny of the Islamist party that has dominated the country since the Arab Spring protests.

The moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which was first elected in 2011, aims to win a third term this year after clinging to power as the head of coalitions for the past decade.

However, there are few clear battle lines between the PJD’s coalition partners and the opposition, and King Mohammed VI retains control over important policy areas such as agriculture, energy, and industry.

Although opinion surveys are prohibited close election time in Morocco, a survey conducted in February by the Moroccan Institute for Policy Analysis revealed that roughly 64% of individuals planned to abstain.

“Voters’ perception that elected authorities have little leeway to make decisions,” according to political science professor Ahmed Bouz.

Even after a 2011 constitutional amendment, people are still skeptical that elections make a difference in how the country is administered, he noted.

After decades of squabbles over the separation of powers and the role of the king in the day-to-day running of the country, Morocco adopted a new constitution.

The declaration, which was drafted in response to the February 20th Movement, a local counterpart of the Arab Spring uprisings across the Middle East and North Africa, brought the kingdom closer to a constitutional monarchy while maintaining the king’s major role.

Major decisions are made from the palace, regardless of who is in government, even during the coronavirus outbreak.

The PJD’s attempts to claim credit for their latest term’s triumphs have been mocked by certain local media due to the magnitude of the crown’s powers.

Mohammed VI has already outlined a plan for a “new paradigm of development” in the coming years, including a “new generation of reforms and initiatives.”

Regardless of who wins the election, all parties are expected to sign up.

The plan’s main objectives include closing the wealth gap in the country and tripling per-capita economic production by 2035.

According to political scientist Mohamed Chiker, “the major directions are set, and elections just serve to produce the political elites capable of implementing them.”

Most parties neglected questions of individual liberty throughout the election campaign, particularly the desire by some campaigners to decriminalize sex outside of marriage, a contentious topic in Morocco.

“Politicians are disregarding our appeal, which is upsetting but not surprising,” said Sonia Terrab of the “Hors la loi” (“Outlaws”) collective.

For the time being, three major movements are in play.