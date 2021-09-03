In a key indigenous land case in Brazil, a top court is hearing arguments.

The Supreme Court of Brazil heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark dispute concerning the scope of the constitution’s indigenous land protections.

According to the powerful agriculture lobby, those provisions should only apply to areas where people lived in 1988, when the constitution was adopted.

Indigenous rights campaigners argue that there is no such time restriction in the constitution, and that aboriginal peoples have frequently been evicted from their traditional lands.

Indigenous protestors have been camping out in Brasilia’s capital for weeks, however the length of the ruling is unknown.

The court’s eleven justices adjourned the sessions until September 8 after two days of debate.

According to the Social Environment Institute (ISA), which defends indigenous people’s rights, no date has been set for the ruling, which might affect more than 200 native areas now being delineated.

“We expect the Supreme Court to show some common sense. “If we don’t, we’ll have to hand Brazil over to the indigenous,” President Jair Bolsonaro stated in a live social media broadcast.

The case has far-reaching ramifications.

Experts say it will create a judicial precedent for dozens – even hundreds – of similar cases, at a time when a powerful, Bolsonaro-backed agriculture lobby has been aggressively attempting to change Brazil’s rules on protected areas.

The measure is one of several that indigenous activists and environmentalists accuse Bolsonaro and his allies of attempting to exploit to push agriculture and business deeper into Brazil’s rapidly dwindling forests.