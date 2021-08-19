In a jihadist attack in Burkina Faso, 47 people were killed.

After suspected jihadists killed 47 people, including 30 civilians, in an attack in the country’s north, Burkina Faso’s president ordered three days of national mourning beginning Thursday.

The incident was the latest in a string of bloodshed in an area wracked by Islamist terrorism.

According to the communications ministry, 14 soldiers and three militia volunteers were killed in the attack on Wednesday near the town of Gorgadji.

Soldiers and militia had been “guarding residents on their way to Arbinda,” a town in northern Burkina Faso.

According to the government, security personnel killed 58 “terrorists” and forced the rest to flee during the ensuing gunfight. Nineteen persons were also injured, according to the report.

“Rescue and relief operations are still underway,” the statement read.

The location is part of the notorious “three-border” zone where Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger intersect, which is a hotbed of jihadist violence in the Sahel region of west Africa.

It was the third significant attack on Burkinabe soldiers in two weeks, following one near the Niger border on August 4 that killed 30 people, including 11 civilians.

According to an official proclamation, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has announced three days of national mourning for the victims of the new incident, beginning on Thursday.

It said that flags would be flown at half-mast from public buildings and that festivities would be prohibited throughout the period.

Burkina Faso, an impoverished country in the arid sub-Saharan Sahel area, has been fighting jihadist organizations connected with the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda since 2015.

On June 4-5, gunmen massacred at least 132 people in the northeast village of Solhan, including children, in Burkina Faso’s bloodiest attack in the insurgency’s history.

Raids and ambushes have been centered in the north and east, near the borders with Mali and Niger, both of which have been subjected to jihadist warfare.

According to government estimates, these attacks, combined with intercommunal violence, have killed over 1,400 individuals and driven 1.3 million people to evacuate their homes.

The enormous, dry “three-border” region straddling Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso has become the worst-hit territory in the jihadists’ Sahel campaign, along with central Mali.

In 2012, Al-Qaeda-linked militants appeared in northern Mali, provoking French military intervention. The terrorists reassembled and spread to neighboring countries after being dispersed.