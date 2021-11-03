In a ‘irresponsible’ move, a French ex-hostage returns to Mali: Paris.

A French aid worker who was kidnapped and held hostage in Mali for four years has returned to the West African country on her own initiative, the French government said Wednesday, calling her decision “irresponsible”.

Sophie Petronin, 76, was kidnapped by gunmen in the northern Malian city of Gao in December 2016 and is believed to be held captive by Al-Qaeda-affiliated militants.

She was freed in October last year, along with leading Mali opposition figure Soumaila Cisse, reportedly in exchange for the release of more than 200 convicted or alleged jihadists by the Mali authorities.

Petronin’s struggle and final release, as the world’s last remaining French captive, became national headlines, with President Emmanuel Macron personally greeting her as she landed in France.

However, media reports in recent days said she had freely returned to Mali, a claim corroborated by the French government, which condemned the action.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal called Petronin’s decision “a form of irresponsibility”.

According to Attal, the former aid worker was endangering her personal safety as well as the safety of France’s military soldiers.

“When our citizens are taken hostage abroad, our soldiers go to save them, risking their lives,” Attal said.

“Some of our soldiers have died in missions to rescue hostages kidnapped in foreign nations,” he stated, urging “respect for our soldiers.”

Attal declined to confirm media reports that said Petronin has been living back in Mali for about seven months, having entered the country illegally after her request for a visa was rejected.

She had opted to return to Mali after being unable to adjust to life in the Swiss village where she had stayed after her release, according to French radio.

According to the report, Mali officials requested a search warrant for her last week.

Because of the presence of armed groups in the area where she was believed to be, a Mali police official who did not want to be identified told AFP that there were concerns for her safety.

Meanwhile, authorities have refused to clarify whether Petronin, who has an adopted daughter in Mali, will be deported if he is discovered.

Mali has been battling a jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives since its inception in 2012.