In a hospital attack, a senior Taliban commander was killed.

Officials stated Wednesday that a Taliban military leader was slain as his troops responded to an Islamic State suicide bomb and rifle attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital.

Before capturing control of Kabul in August, the Taliban waged a 20-year war against the deposed US-backed government.

They now confront the challenge of restoring calm to Afghanistan, which has been battered by a series of brutal assaults claimed by rivals, the Islamic State-Khorasan, in recent weeks (IS-K).

According to a health ministry official who did not want to be identified, at least 19 people were killed in Tuesday’s attack on Kabul’s main military hospital.

Hamdullah Mokhlis, an officer in the Badri Corps special forces and a member of the extreme Haqqani network, is the most senior individual murdered since the Taliban seized Kabul.

“When Maulvi Hamdullah (Mokhlis), the commander of the Kabul corps, received word that Sardar Daud Khan Hospital was under attack, he quickly raced to the scene,” a Taliban media officer stated.

“We tried to get him to stop, but he only laughed. We later learned that he was slain in the hospital after a face-to-face fight “Added he.

Prior to gunmen breaking into the hospital grounds, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the facility’s entrance.

As part of the response, Kabul’s new authorities used a helicopter stolen from Afghanistan’s former US-backed administration to transport special forces to the roof of the structure.

IS-K claimed that “five Islamic State group fighters carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks” on the location in a statement posted on its Telegram channels.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, downplayed the death toll, saying the attack was put down in 15 minutes thanks to the quick response.

Despite the fact that both IS and the Taliban are extreme Sunni Islamist insurgents, they disagree on religious and strategic aspects.

Since the Taliban took power on August 15, IS has claimed four mass fatality assaults, including suicide bombings targeting Shiite Muslim mosques. Shiite Muslims are considered heretics by the organisation.

The hospital, which serves wounded Taliban and former Afghan security forces soldiers, was previously targeted in 2017, when gunmen posing as medical workers killed at least 30 people over the course of an hour-long siege.

The Islamic State claimed credit for the 2017 attack, although the Taliban denied it.

Witnesses reported a scene of fear to AFP on Tuesday, as patients and doctors attempted to lock themselves in upper-story rooms while shooting erupted.

