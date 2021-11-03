In a hospital attack, a senior Taliban commander is among the dead.

Officials stated Wednesday that a Taliban military leader in Kabul was among the combatants slain when his troops responded to an Islamic State attack on a hospital.

Hamdullah Mokhlis, a member of the extreme Haqqani network and a Badri Corps special forces officer, is the most senior individual murdered since the Taliban took control of the city.

“When Maulvi Hamdullah (Mokhlis), the commander of the Kabul corps, received word that Sardar Daud Khan Hospital was under attack, he quickly raced to the scene,” a Taliban media officer stated.

“We tried to get him to stop, but he only laughed. We later learned that he was slain in the hospital after a face-to-face fight “Added he.

At least 19 people were killed on Tuesday in an attack on Kabul’s largest military hospital claimed by the Taliban’s hardline opponents, the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).

Prior to gunmen breaking into the hospital grounds, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the facility’s entrance.

As part of the response, Kabul’s new authorities used a helicopter stolen from Afghanistan’s former US-backed administration to transport special forces to the roof of the structure.

Witnesses told AFP that it was a terrifying scene, with patients and physicians attempting to lock themselves in upper-story rooms while gunfire erupted.

IS-K claimed that “five Islamic State group fighters carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks” on the location in a statement posted on its Telegram channels.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, downplayed the death toll, saying the attack was put down in 15 minutes thanks to the quick response.