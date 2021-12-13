In a ‘horrific scene,’ rhino poachers slaughter dozens of rhinos, including a pregnant woman.

Over the previous week, rhino poachers have killed scores of animals, including four at a private game reserve, including a pregnant female.

The animals were shot dead and their horns were chopped off, according to shocking photographs posted by the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve in South Africa. A fifth rhino that had gone missing was eventually discovered alive. She was shot in the face but is recovering and has been characterized as “strong” by the reserve’s senior vet Louis Greeff.

Staff were left “traumatized” after discovering the four rhinos at the “horrific sight” on December 8, according to a statement from the Aquila Collection, which bought Inverdoorn in 2018. Two of the four rhinos had already died, while the other two succumbed to their injuries later. On the scene, they discovered big caliber rifle bullets from silenced guns.

Inverdoorn has dehorned many of its rhinos and replaced them with synthetic ones before being purchased by Aquila. This is a strategy that rhino poachers may use to deter them. Aquila confirmed that one of the rhinos killed had a fiberglass horn, which the poachers would have found useless.

On December 13, four accused poachers were apprehended in connection with the rhino poaching near Inverdoorn. They are anticipated to be charged, according to a police spokesperson. “We have been made aware of the arrests that occurred very shortly after the crime, and although we have made reference to positive and exciting developments, we were not in a position to make announcements in fear of handicapping the investigation, future arrests, etc,” Searl Derman, owner of Aquila, said in a statement.

"We're hoping there's enough evidence to keep them in custody and that the judge won't release them or grant them bail." Everyone is working around the clock to strengthen their case and bring all of the offenders to justice."