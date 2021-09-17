In a high-stakes cleaning game with her kids, Mom hides $100 inside a dirty sock.

Any parent knows that their children leave a trail of ruin in their wake, but one mother turned housework into a high-stakes game, despite the fact that her children were completely unaware.

Laura Ann, from Ontario, Canada, decided to add extra prize money to the cleaning process by putting a $100 cash under a soiled sock.

After her children refused to clean up dirty clothes left in the upstairs bathroom, she revealed her devious plan on her TikTok account @lauraann88.

The mother concealed the money as a prize for the first person to pick up the grey sock that had been resting on the floor for over a week near the toilet.

“Whose sock?” she captioned a video of her devious rivalry.

“One of my children’s socks has been sitting here for five days,” Laura continued. I’ve hidden $100 for the person who puts it in the laundry. “Do you think they’ll ever discover it?” says the narrator.

Since being released earlier this month, the clip, which she captioned “who will get the money?” has been viewed nearly 2 million times and can be seen here.

Monica joked, “They’ll pick it up then start leaving laundry around the home til you put money beneath it lol,” while a number of moms commented on the video, appreciating the idea.

Jcle1234 said, “I adore this concept,” while Andrea Peters exclaimed, “Omg I should do this.”

“No one in my house would ever pick it up,” Kristine Ksl acknowledged.

“Perhaps if someone picks it up and finds money, they’ll start cleaning everything in search of other hidden bills,” Iko Iko Iko speculated.

“What if the sock’s owner demands the money because it’s his sock?” Boobksi wondered.

Laura said that her children wore the same shoes, and she promised herself that she would make sure they didn’t wear the same socks next time: “I’ll make sure they don’t have the same socks!”

People sought an update on the situation, so Laura responded on Monday. Unfortunately, it appears that her children either missed out on the monetary reward or remained quiet about it if they did.

