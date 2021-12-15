In a heartwarming viral video, two dog pals reunite after two weeks apart.

What dog lover doesn’t enjoy a good, clean dog video? Two canines that are closest buddies recently went viral for their adorable reunion. Olive has a great bond with another dog named Solo, and it’s evident that they missed each other after two weeks away.

The video has over 135,000 views on Twitter, according to The Dodo. Olive and her owner walk to the park every morning, where she patiently awaits the arrival of her dearest friend. She was seen looking all over the place in the footage, including just staring off in the direction Solo usually comes from. The video goes on to illustrate how the couple greets each other every morning.

When Solo didn’t show up one morning, the footage showed Olive anxiously waiting for her best friend, but to no effect.

“When Solo doesn’t show up, she’s quite disappointed,” Olive’s owner noted in the video.

Dogs are friendly creatures. According to Animal Wellness Magazine, dog behaviorist Dr. Nicholas Dodman said. Dodman claims that having other dogs to connect with is advantageous to them because it fulfills their “social requirements.” “The easiest method to meet your dog’s social requirements is to take him out every day and let him interact with other dogs,” Dodman said.

Because Solo was gone for the holidays for two weeks, Olive and Solo didn’t see each other during that period, according to the video’s narrator.

“We couldn’t go to the same park because Olive knows that’s Solo’s park,” Olive’s owner stated in the video. “So we had to leave and find a different park for two weeks.” “Otherwise, Olive will just sit on the hill and wait for Solo to appear.” Olive sat quietly waiting for Solo to come, and the reunion between the two was caught on camera. She hurried toward her friend when she finally saw Solo, and the two continued to run and play together. During the fight, Olive even knocked Solo out. Before the game began, they sniffed each other and reacquainted themselves with each other.

In the video, Olive’s owner says, “They both were very thrilled to see each other that morning.”

