In a heartwarming video, a restaurant sends a blind diner a braille birthday message.

The photo of a restaurant going above and above to celebrate the birthday of blind diner Natalie Te Paa has gone viral, with over one million likes in just one day.

It’s easy to forget about the moments in life that make us good, but this gesture demonstrated that “genuine kindness still exists,” as Te Paa put it.

Natalia was dining at famed British TV chef Gino D’ACampo’s London restaurant, Luciano by Gino D’Acampo, to celebrate her birthday.

“Now that I’m completely blind, this is the moment I discovered the lengths to which the restaurant employees went to wish me a happy birthday,” she wrote on the screen. Te Paa was sitting in the restaurant when the wait staff placed a plate on the table with a message on it.

Te Paa’s hand was taken by the friend behind the camera and moved to the plate to feel the unique message from the staff.

She said on-screen, “They had the chef write ‘happy birthday’ in braille using melted chocolate.”

Te Paa appears to be taken aback by the gesture in the video. After feeling the braille on the plate, she replied, “No freaking way.” “They didn’t,” she added, surprised. “Are you serious?”

Te Paa saw the move as a ray of hope in a gloomy world, demonstrating that there is kindness out there, despite how easy it is to focus on the negative. “So take heart…true compassion still exists, despite how terrible the world is right now,” she said.

The video she posted to her TikTok account @natbysight has received over 4 million views in less than a day, with many viewers expressing their emotions.

One user said, “I didn’t plan on sobbing today, yet here we are.”

“I’m sobbing uncontrollably right now. Another person said, “This is lovely.”

Te Paa said in a comment that she was left crying happy tears throughout the lunch, and that viewers weren't the only ones who were moved by the touching occasion.