In a heartbreaking video, an Afghan woman begs an American soldier for assistance.

“You’re our family,” a young Afghan woman cried outside a barb-wire-covered barrier. In a footage posted by Voice of America Persian TV host Masih Alinejad, American servicemen can be seen saying, “Please help.”

While the identity of the young woman and her ties to the US troops are unknown, her desperation echoes that of the thousands of Afghans who stormed the Kabul tarmac on Monday following the Taliban’s control of the country.

Director of Defense Intelligence Garry Reid announced the administration’s intention to evacuate 22,000 Afghan asylum seekers awaiting processing of their Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applications in a statement released by the Pentagon on Monday.

According to Reuters, approximately 80,000 Afghans qualify as SIV candidates. Current evacuation operations, however, have concentrated on individuals in the country who are able to board military aircraft in Kabul.

Senators from both parties, from Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) to Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Edward Markey (D-Massachusetts), have slammed the Biden administration’s evacuation strategy, with many claiming his team should have been told to act sooner. In a tweet accompanying the video, Alinejad, who is of Iranian heritage and has been critical of the treatment of women in that nation, expressed her disgust.

She stated, “This young Afghan woman is pleading with an American soldier at the airport to help her.” “This tears my heart because I know that the United States government gave people hope, but now it is abandoning them. This is referred to as betrayal.”

This website has previously reported on the experiences of US military personnel who rely on native interpreters. Former Army captain and Bronze Star recipient Blake Hall stated in this report that Afghans who supported the US would be “hunted down and killed” by the Taliban.

Hall's own interpreter was murdered in a blast, and he has subsequently collaborated with a number of journalistic organizations, government officials, and former military personnel.