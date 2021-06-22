In a heartbreaking video, a 100-year-old man is finally reunited with his 98-year-old sister.

Everyone has been affected by the coronavirus epidemic, but the elderly have been particularly hard hit.

Those over a particular age had to be extra cautious when it came to protecting themselves against COVID-19 since they were more likely to be at risk, which meant that many people went over a year without seeing their families.

This is why, when a video of a 100-year-old man being reunited with his 98-year-old sister appeared on TikTok, the internet couldn’t stop crying.

Emily Knight, also known online as Emilyknight95, released film of a World War II veteran named Norman celebrating his 100th birthday by seeing his sister for the first time since the epidemic started.

He may be seen standing in the middle of the roadway in Midland, Ontario, Canada, excitedly screaming, “That’s Jean!” “That’s my sister!” exclaims the narrator.

He pulls off his mask and delights in punching the air. “There’s an old lady coming to see you,” Jean informs her brother as she is taken over.

The two then draw each other into a hug and exchange happy words. Masked onlookers line the entire roadway and begin clapping.

The fact that Judy Garland’s song, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, is playing over speakers adds to the emotional impact of the scenario.

@emilyknight75

For the first time since the pandemic began, my great-grandfather saw his sister…

He is 100 years old, and she is 98. #fyp #100

♬ original sound – Emily Knight

Posted on June 18, the video was captioned: “My great-grandpa seeing his sister for the first time since the pandemic started…

this is his 100th birthday and she’s 98 #fyp #100.”

The tear-jerking footage has since been viewed 6.4 million times, and received more than 1.5 million likes.

Many rushed to their comments section to share their thoughts on the emotional clip.

One TikTok user, Cattycat, wrote: “Yes I’m crying at 7:30am on a Saturday morning.”

Another person, user3263625200011, added: “You’ve got me crying today already. This is so beautiful. I can’t even imagine how hard it’s been for the elderly through this pandemic. God bless.”

Vic commented: "OMG WHAAAT?? 100 and 98!!! Amazing genes.