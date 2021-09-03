In a further setback for Biden, the United States is hiring slackers as Delta takes its toll.

In August, the United States added considerably fewer jobs than planned as businesses dealt with the Delta wave of Covid-19, a severe setback for President Joe Biden’s aspirations to transform the world’s greatest economy.

According to Labor Department data issued Friday, employment increased by only 235,000 last month, and while the unemployment rate fell to a historic low of 5.2 percent, the number was nowhere near the jobs growth witnessed in recent months, which have reached one million.

In some respects, the dismal hiring echoed a familiar story, with the world’s largest Covid-19 outbreak wreaking havoc on the labor market and highlighting the fact that the situation is unlikely to change while infection levels continue high.

Biden, who is negotiating the approval of two huge spending packages through a Congress in which even his ostensible friends have demonstrated a readiness to oppose him, claimed he has taken the country out of “economic free fall,” but added, “we have a lot more work to do.”

In an address from the White House, he remarked, “What we’re seeing is an economic recovery that is sustainable and strong.”

The president is encouraging Congress to adopt both a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion social welfare program, but on Thursday, a moderate senator urged his Democratic colleagues to postpone voting on the latter bill, which he believes will fail unless he votes yes.

The statistics is also being closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, which might have an impact on when it starts slowing down its large bond purchases to help the economy weather the pandemic, which Chair Jerome Powell has indicated could begin by the end of the year.

The Labor Department’s August payroll gain was far less than the upwardly revised 1.1 million jobs added in July, and far less than the 750,000 jobs economists projected companies to add.

To combat the fast-spreading Delta variety, states and businesses are imposing mask-wearing mandates and other restrictions.

After more than 20 million people lost their employment when the pandemic began last year, Covid-19 vaccines have allowed for considerable rehiring in recent months, but August’s data showed worrying signals of deterioration across the labor sector.

The leisure and hospitality sector, which took the brunt of the pandemic’s early layoffs, had added an average of 350,000 jobs per month over the previous six months, but it added zero jobs in August, according to the data.

Neither the labor force participation rate nor the unemployment rate improved. Brief News from Washington Newsday.