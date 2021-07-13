In a flotilla, Cuban Americans plan to return to Cuba as refugees.

A group of Cuban demonstrators has set its sights on assisting the Cuban people. The group had planned to send a flotilla of boats to Cuba, stocked with lanterns, bottled water, and boxes of canned Chef Boyardee, spearheaded by Cuban artist-influencer Santiago Rivero.

“We’re going to Havana,” says the group. We’ll do what we have to do if we have to intervene, if we have to stay,” Rivero added on Instagram. “Supposedly, the US president has done nothing. At the very least, we want to be on the outskirts of the Havana limits.”

Rivero has a number of Instagram photos showing him standing in solidarity with the Cuban people. He remarked on Monday that he wants people to come to Cuba merely to “watch what happens.” He mentioned having individuals maybe bear arms during the 10-hour boat voyage in earlier social media posts, but later reversed his statement, claiming that he desired peace at the end of the day.

Rivero stated, “We’re not going with weapons.” “This isn’t a political issue or anything like that. Simply put, it’s for the cops in Cuba to do whatever they’re doing to us instead.”

The gang was supposed to leave North Bay Village’s Pelican Harbor Marina and travel to Cuba. Authorities were notified once the group was able to get a boat, and Rivero explained to them that they were simply having a “peaceful meeting.” It’s unknown whether the boat arrived in Cuba.

Civil unrest has erupted in Cuba as a result of the country’s communist government and a scarcity of basic commodities, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is currently Cuba’s greatest economic and societal dilemma since 1991.

President Miguel Dáz-Canel has spoken out against the country’s rallies and demonstrations. He also said that the US was attempting to “weaken Cuba’s economy.”

“We call on all revolutionaries to take to the streets to defend the revolution,” Daz-Canel stated. “Over our dead bodies,” says the narrator. We are ready to go to any length.”

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida, claimed that the US should help Cuba’s efforts to achieve absolute independence from a repressive system.

“The United States and the international community must now, more than ever, back the Cuban people in their battle.” This is a condensed version of the information.