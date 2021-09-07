In a drought-stricken village, minor girls paraded naked to appease the rain god.

Six underage girls, some as young as five years old, were allegedly stripped and paraded naked as part of a rural ceremony to attract rain in central India.

Young girls were reportedly seen strolling naked in the drought-stricken Baniya hamlet in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, carrying a wooden shaft with a frog tied to it, according to social media footage.

Villagers think that performing the rite will placate the rain deity and provide rain to the region, which has been experiencing drought-stricken paddy harvests.

The event was reported on September 5, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in India is awaiting a report from the Damoh district administration, where the village is located.

Police in Madhya Pradesh said they had received no formal complaint about the rite, but that they had begun an investigation.

Damoh Superintendent of Police DR Teniwar informed the Press Trust of India news agency that if the females were forced to walk naked, action would be taken.

According to The Indian Express, the minors were accompanied by a few women who were chanting and singing spiritual songs (bhajans) honoring the god of rain.

They may be heard saying in the video, “We believe this will bring in rains.”

According to the Indian daily, as part of the custom, those ladies collect raw food grains from villages during the procession and subsequently cook meals for a “bhandara” (collective feast) at a local temple.

Damoh district collector S. Krishna Chaitanya stated the girls’ parents had agreed to the procedure and had even participated in it.

“In such circumstances, the administration can only educate the villages about the futility of such beliefs and how such behaviors do not provide the intended results,” Chaitanya stated.

Chaitanya has been contacted by this website for comment.

Different communities in India have adopted a variety of rituals to attract rain, particularly in rural areas that rely largely on it.

Other customs include marrying frogs and donkeys, as well as performing hymns to the rain gods. Yagnas, a Hindu fire ritual, are held in some groups.

Young children have also been found caked in mud, virtually nude with folded hands, begging the Gods to have pity and make. This is a condensed version of the information.