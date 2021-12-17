In a draft security agreement, Russia demands US and NATO containment.

As tensions between Moscow and Western capitals rise over the war in Ukraine, Russia published security measures addressed to NATO and the United States on Friday and asked for immediate discussions with Washington.

The far-reaching suggestions, which Russia claims are critical to its security, state that NATO must not admit any new members and that no new military bases should be constructed in ex-Soviet countries.

Following the release of the drafts, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told journalists that Russia was ready to undertake urgent security talks with the US “as early as” Saturday.

“We are ready to go for negotiations with the Americans in a third country tomorrow — literally tomorrow, on Saturday,” he added, adding that “Geneva was suggested to the Americans.”

The draft agreements’ disclosure, an extraordinary step in international diplomacy, comes at a critical time in Russia’s relations with the West, particularly over the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The West has accused Moscow of plotting an invasion, alleging that tens of thousands of troops have been positioned near Ukraine’s borders.

Putin denies plotting an attack and blames the surge in tensions on NATO, demanding “legal guarantees” that the alliance will not expand eastwards.

According to a Russian document addressed to NATO, Moscow and the alliance should work together to “avoid crises” in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, and a telephone hotline for “emergency communications” should be established.

It demanded that missile deployments be limited and that NATO countries “vow themselves to desist from further enlargement” of the organization.

Meanwhile, a draft of a security treaty submitted to the US stated that any former Soviet republic should be barred from joining NATO.

The phrase was added in response to Russia’s demands that NATO remove its commitment to admit ex-Soviet Georgia and Ukraine to NATO membership.

In the draft declaration, Russia also stated that the US should pledge not to create military bases in former Soviet republics, including Central Asia.

Should Putin launch an invasion on Ukraine, Western countries have discussed possibly coordinated penalties against Moscow.

Since 2014, at than 13,000 people have died in the ongoing fighting in the country’s east, which began after a pro-Kremlin president was deposed.

If an offensive is begun, US President Joe Biden has warned Putin that “sanctions like he’s never seen” will be imposed.

This week, European Union officials urged Moscow to halt its actions.