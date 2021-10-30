In a dispute over Saudi-led Yemen intervention, Kuwait expels Beirut’s envoy.

Kuwait on Saturday gave Lebanon’s envoy to the emirate 48 hours to leave, a day after Saudi Arabia took a similar step in response to a minister’s criticism of the Riyadh-led military involvement in Yemen.

The diplomatic spat, which has seen Saudi Arabia block imports from Lebanon and Bahrain dismiss Beirut’s envoy from Manama, is yet another setback for a country already beset by political and economic turmoil.

Lebanon had hoped for financial aid from the Gulf to help it recover its economy.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a terse statement carried by official news agency KUNA that the Lebanese envoy had been asked to leave the country within 48 hours, and that the emirate’s top diplomat in Beirut had also been recalled.

The conflict was ignited by an interview broadcast this week in which Lebanon’s Information Minister, George Kordahi, criticized the Saudi-led military involvement in Yemen.

Kordahi termed the seven-year war in the Arabian Peninsula country “futile” and said it was “time for it to stop” in his remarks, which were filmed in August but aired on Monday.

According to Kordahi, Yemen’s Huthi rebels are “defending themselves… against an external aggression,” adding that the Saudi-led coalition is bombing “homes, communities, funerals, and weddings.”

The Huthis are backed by Saudi Arabia’s regional adversary Iran, which has enormous clout in Lebanon thanks to its strong support for Hezbollah, a prominent Shiite movement.

Saudi Arabia announced Friday that it was recalling its ambassador and giving Beirut’s envoy 48 hours to depart Riyadh in response to the Lebanese minister’s remarks.

His statements have prompted calls for him to resign or be fired.

“Enough with the disasters. Before it’s too late, fire this minister who is threatening to sabotage our relations with the Arab Gulf “Walid Jumblatt, the Druze leader in Lebanon, stated on Twitter.

The expulsion and recall were based on the Lebanese government’s “failure” to “address the unacceptable and abhorrent words against the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest” of the Gulf Cooperation Council members, according to Kuwait’s foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar are the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Kuwait’s decision was partly based on Lebanon’s “failure… to dissuade the continuing and expanding smuggling operations of the plague of narcotics to Kuwait and the rest of the GCC,” according to the ministry.

The anti-smuggling remarks match Riyadh’s stance, which was extended to Saudi Arabia on Friday by placing a ban on all imports from Lebanon.

