In a dispute over Saudi Arabia’s Yemen intervention, the UAE has evacuated diplomats from Beirut.

The United Arab Emirates withdrew its diplomats from Lebanon on Saturday, after a similar step by Saudi Arabia in response to a Lebanese minister’s criticism of Riyadh’s military operation in Yemen.

The diplomatic spat, which has seen Saudi Arabia restrict imports from Lebanon and Kuwait and Bahrain dismiss Beirut’s envoys from their respective capitals, is yet another setback for a country already beset by political and economic woes.

Lebanon had hoped for financial aid from the Gulf to help it recover its economy.

“In view of the reprehensible behavior of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia, the UAE announced the departure of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It has also “decided to prohibit its people from traveling to Lebanon,” according to the statement.

According to state news agency KUNA, it occurred a day after the Saudi and Bahraini steps, and hours after Kuwait summoned Lebanon’s envoy to “leave in 48 hours” and recalled its ambassador from Beirut.

The conflict was ignited by an interview broadcast this week in which Lebanon’s Information Minister, George Kordahi, criticized the Saudi-led military involvement in Yemen.

Kordahi termed the seven-year war in the Arabian Peninsula country “futile” and said it was “time for it to stop” in his remarks, which were filmed in August but aired on Monday.

According to Kordahi, Yemen’s Huthi rebels are “defending themselves… against an external aggression,” adding that the Saudi-led coalition is bombing “homes, communities, funerals, and weddings.”

The Huthis are backed by Saudi Arabia’s regional adversary Iran, which has enormous clout in Lebanon thanks to its strong support for Hezbollah, a prominent Shiite movement.

Saudi Arabia announced Friday that it was recalling its ambassador and giving Beirut’s envoy 48 hours to depart Riyadh in response to Kordahi’s remarks.

His statements have prompted calls for him to resign or be fired.

“Enough with the disasters. Before it’s too late, fire this minister who is threatening to sabotage our relations with the Arab Gulf “Walid Jumblatt, the Druze leader in Lebanon, stated on Twitter.

The expulsion and recall were based on the Lebanese government’s “failure” to “address the unacceptable and abhorrent words against the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the rest” of the Gulf Cooperation Council members, according to Kuwait’s foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar are the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Kuwait’s decision was also influenced by Lebanese concerns. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.