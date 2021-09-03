In a dispute about a “loud” girlfriend, a “cowardly” man stabbed a comrade in the back, according to the court.

During an altercation, a man attacked a boyhood buddy whom he had invited to his home with a knife, nearly killing him.

Paul Ford, 30, had invited a buddy and the man’s girlfriend, as well as another male, to join him in the garden of his home in Douglas, the Isle of Man’s capital and a British crown territory in the Irish Sea.

The meeting, which took place just weeks after the island’s coronavirus restrictions were eased, turned sour early on July 11, 2020. According to the court in Douglas, Ford asked the group to leave after accusing the woman of being “loud” and disturbing his sleeping children.

Ford slammed the woman to the ground when she became irritated, leaving her with bruising on her knee and head. His companion immediately jumped to Ford’s defense and attacked him multiple times, pulling his jersey over his head at one point.

Ford then went on the attack with a knife he had picked up earlier that day at a cookout. According to the BBC, he sliced his friend in the back and thigh, as well as his elbow.

Ford then allegedly flung the knife into a neighbor’s garden and went inside his house shirtless and covered in blood splatters, according to witnesses.

The victim’s survival was “just by luck,” according to Graeme Cook, a judge known as a deemster in the self-governing royal dependency.

Ford had “initiated the violence,” according to Deemster Cook, and the act had a “degree of premeditation” since he had purposefully picked up the knife to stab his companion.

The court called Ford “extremely cowardly” and said any of the injuries “may have been fatal.”

At the time of the event, Ford was also facing a narcotics accusation. In February 2019, police discovered around £40,000 ($55,000) worth of cannabis at his home.

Ford was arrested when he was seen driving a van to the back of a butcher’s business, where he was loading boxloads of the narcotic into his vehicle. He admitted to keeping the drugs for money and to possessing cannabis with the purpose to sell it.

Ford was sentenced to seven years in prison.