In a digital art show, Japan’s forest comes to life.

At a digital art show in a Japanese forest, a flowing waterfall composed solely of light spills onto a rock, while azalea trees are illuminated in a luminous ripple.

After dark, light installations of blooming flowers, enormous koi carp, and classical calligraphy come to life, creating an otherworldly mood at the exhibition that combines nature and technology.

teamLab’s latest offering is a show in the highlands of Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost prefecture.

The company is known around the world for their mesmerizing presentations that combine projections, sound, and well-designed environments.

At a media preview, Takashi Kudo, a member of teamLab, told AFP that “sometimes people assume digital art and nature are entirely at odds with one other.”

“However, because our ‘paint’ is light, we believe that digital and natural are quite easy to blend.”

“As a result, we don’t harm nature by painting on natural trees or rocks… It’s going to vanish during the day.”

The show, which opens on Friday and runs through November 7, is held in a park in the Saga region near Nagasaki whose boundaries melt into an ancient forest.

When individuals walk by, sensors hidden in a thicket of azaleas detect their presence and emit a transient, firefly-like glow through the branches.

Abstract lines of violet, yellow, and green light merge on the surface of a pond, as though reflecting a canopy of neon trees above.

Huge “megaliths” jut out of the ground in an abandoned bath house, brightly illuminated to contrast with the darkness inside and out.

Kudo thinks that the exhibition, dubbed “teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live,” would inspire people to appreciate the natural world’s beauty.

“The leaves appear to be merely green, but they serve as a screen for us.”