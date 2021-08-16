In a deleted tweet, the Indian Embassy claims that Afghan President Hamid Karzai has’screwed and f***ed everything up.’

In a now-deleted tweet, the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, India, harshly criticized President Ashraf Ghani for abandoning the nation.

The tweet was posted early Monday morning, but it has already been taken down. “We’re all shaking our heads in shame,” it said. With his crooks, Ghani Baba @ashrafghani fled. He messed up and f***ed up everything.

“Please accept our apologies for serving the fugitive. May Allah chastise the thief. His legacy will be a blot on our collective memory. @MEAIndia @suhailshaheen1 @ARG AFG,” the embassy tweeted on Sunday, in response to news that Ghani had fled the nation as the Taliban moved in on Kabul and seized control.

The account has been hacked, according to Abdulhaq Azad, the Afghan embassy’s press secretary in India. He said he couldn’t get into the account because he didn’t have the password.

“I’ve lost access to the Afghan Embassy India’s Twitter account; a buddy got me a copy of this tweet (which is hidden from me.) I’ve tried to log in but can’t. It appears to have been hacked,” Azad tweeted early Monday.

On Monday, Kabul’s streets were devoid of life after the Taliban captured the presidential palace and declared the Afghan war to be finished.

However, there were images of mayhem at Kabul airport, as many appeared to be fleeing the nation for fear of being killed by the Taliban because of their ties to the West and Ghani’s administration.

Ghani later stated on Facebook that he chose to flee his nation in order to avoid carnage in a Taliban-controlled Kabul. If he had stayed, he claimed, “countless patriots would have been martyred, and the city of Kabul would have been destroyed.” Tolo News, an Afghan television station, said that Ghani had escaped to Tajikistan.

In a Facebook statement, he stated, “The Taliban have won with the judgment of their swords and guns, and are now accountable for the honor, property, and self-preservation of their compatriots.”

“They’re now up against a new historical challenge. Either they will protect Afghanistan’s reputation and honor, or they will prioritize other areas and networks,” he continued.

Hundreds of Indian officials and civilians are being evacuated from Kabul. The. This is a condensed version of the information.