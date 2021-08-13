In a deleted tweet, a Biden official expresses concern for Afghan women.

In a now-deleted tweet, a State Department official expressed her personal fears about the women of Afghanistan, as the Taliban continues to make quick gains and capture huge areas of the nation following the withdrawal of US forces.

Molly Montgomery, the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs’ deputy assistant secretary, tweeted her worry for Afghan women on Friday morning, but afterwards deleted the post. Montgomery formerly worked at the US embassy in Kabul, as well as other foreign service assignments, according to the State Department website.

“I awoke with a heavy heart, remembering all of the Afghan women and girls I worked with in Kabul. They benefited from many of our achievements, and now they stand to lose everything. We gave them the power to lead, but now we can’t protect them,” Montgomery said in a since-deleted Twitter post.

Many others’ private feelings are captured in this deleted tweet from a top Biden State Department official. pic.twitter.com/uoeEukSerh

August 13, 2021 — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan)

According to a State Department source, Montgomery removed the tweet on her own initiative and was not urged to do so by anyone.

Many in Washington and across the country have echoed the high-ranking State Department official’s concerns. As the United States and its allies remove their residual soldiers from Afghanistan, the Taliban has moved quickly to reclaim major areas of the nation.

The speed with which Taliban militants have overtaken US-backed Afghan security forces has astonished the Biden administration. Military and intelligence officials have told the Washington Post that Kabul, and the US-backed administration there, might collapse within a month to 90 days.

Former President Donald Trump’s government first signed a peace pact with the Taliban in February 2020, which called for the withdrawal of all US soldiers from Afghanistan by May 1. Biden later pushed back the withdrawal deadline to September 11th, but then pushed it back to August 31st. The Afghanistan War, which began in October 2001 and is still ongoing, has become the longest in US history.

