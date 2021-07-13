In a defense report, Japan dismisses China’s warnings and expresses concern over Taiwan.

In its annual military report, Japan for the first time expresses the importance of Taiwan to its national security, while also highlighting an increasingly aggressive China as its principal danger.

On Tuesday, Japan’s Ministry of Defense made an unusual move by include democratic Taiwan in a white paper, following months of public and unofficial preludes indicating Tokyo’s growing concern over the future of the Chinese-claimed island.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi’s report emphasized the deteriorating security situation around Taiwan, which has been subjected to increased military and diplomatic pressure from Beijing in recent years.

“China has intensified military activities around Taiwan, including Chinese aircraft entering Taiwan’s southwestern airspace,” according to the report, which also noted that the US has demonstrated deterrence in the Taiwan Strait through regular transits by US Navy vessels and continued weapon sales.

In unusual and explicit language, the white paper stated, “Stabilizing the situation around Taiwan is crucial for Japan’s security and the stability of the international community.” “As a result, it is more important than ever before that we pay close attention to the situation with a sense of crisis.”

Kishi devoted an entire line in the report’s foreword to the security threat presented by China’s actions in the East and South China seas.

“China has continued its unilateral attempts to change the status quo,” the defense minister said, referring to the China Coast Guard vessels that “repeatedly intruded into Japan’s territorial waters” in record numbers around the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands.

North Korea’s continuous development of missiles, especially nuclear-tipped missiles, Kishi stated, “face severe and imminent dangers to Japan’s security.”

“In the midst of a shifting global power balance, the region’s influence is growing even more. To address these security issues, Kishi said, “it is critical to not only increase Japan’s own military capabilities and extend the roles we can play, but also to work closely with countries that share the same fundamental values.”

“Collaboration with the United States, our sole ally, is very important,” he continued. “The Alliance is the bedrock of regional peace, security, and prosperity, and we will work to expand its deterrent and reaction capabilities to further cement the alliance.” This is a condensed version of the information.