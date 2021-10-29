In a deepening row, the United Kingdom threatens to impose further checks on EU fishing boats.

In a widening battle over post-Brexit access rights, Britain warned on Friday that it may increase checks on European Union fishing vessels if France follows through on its threat to take retaliatory measures.

After summoning the French ambassador to explain Paris’s warning that it could impose time-consuming checks on all products and a ban on UK vessels landing seafood in French ports, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold brief face-to-face talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Rome this weekend.

France is furious that the United Kingdom and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which rely on London for defense and foreign affairs, have not provided all French boats with post-Brexit fishing licenses.

During talks on the execution of the Brexit accord agreed last year in Northern Ireland, British minister David Frost expressed London’s concerns with EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Friday.

Frost “expressed his concerns to the vice president about France’s unwarranted actions announced earlier this week to disrupt UK fisheries and wider commerce, as well as to threaten energy supplies,” according to the UK government.

If the French moves are carried out as planned on November 2, the EU will be in violation of the broad Brexit agreement reached last year, according to Britain.

“In those instances, the administration is evaluating the prospect of commencing dispute settlement processes… and other practical remedies,” it added.

In a further escalation of the row, French authorities set a trial for the skipper of a British trawler held on charges of operating without a license.

On Wednesday, French officials arrested the yacht in the northern port of Le Havre, accusing it of illegally harvesting more than two tons of scallops in French waters.

The skipper will face a hearing in August on a charge of “non-authorized fishing in French seas,” which carries a maximum fine of 75,000 euros ($87,000) and other “administrative penalties,” according to the city’s deputy prosecutor Cyrille Fournier.

On Friday, Andrew Brown of Macduff Shellfish, which owns the trawler, told AFP that efforts to get the boat and its crew out of Le Havre were still ongoing.

He claimed he assumed it had the correct license and speculated on a “administrative misunderstanding.”

France has warned that unless licenses are granted, UK boats will be prohibited from offloading their catches at French ports beginning next week, and all products imported from the UK will be subject to inspection.

